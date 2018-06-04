Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:31 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 
Posted on October 31, 2013 | 10:58 p.m.

Eileen Clark of Santa Barbara, 1920-2013

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Eileen H. Clark, 93, of Santa Barbara died at 6:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, at Cottage Hospital.

Eileen Clark
Eileen Clark

Eileen was born on May 30, 1920, in Onawa, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. Earl A. and Anna R. Henderlider. She married Adelbert T. Clark on Nov. 23, 1943, in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He died April 16, 2001.

She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in history from the University of Iowa and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Eileen was a history teacher for almost 40 years in Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.

She first taught American history at the University of Iowa as a graduate student. She then taught history at a high school is Sycamore, Ill. Next, she taught history at the Sunset School for Girls in Kansas City, Mo. She briefly taught at the Mary Institute for Girls in St. Louis as well. Then, she returned to the University of Iowa to teach Western civilization for several years. She finished her career teaching history at Seneca High School in Seneca, Ill.

Eileen retired in 1980 and moved to Santa Barbara, where she spent the remainder of her life. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and of the Unitarian Church.

She is survived by her sons, David of Bloomington, Ill., and Richard, Evanston, Ill.; three grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan and Stephanie (Eric) Coons; and one great-grandchild, Emma Clark. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Dr. Clair Henderlider.

No memorial service will be held per Eileen's wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 