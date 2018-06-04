Eileen Clark of Santa Barbara, 1920-2013

Posted on October 31, 2013 | 10:58 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Eileen H. Clark, 93, of Santa Barbara died at 6:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, at Cottage Hospital.

Eileen was born on May 30, 1920, in Onawa, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. Earl A. and Anna R. Henderlider. She married Adelbert T. Clark on Nov. 23, 1943, in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He died April 16, 2001.

She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in history from the University of Iowa and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Eileen was a history teacher for almost 40 years in Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.

She first taught American history at the University of Iowa as a graduate student. She then taught history at a high school is Sycamore, Ill. Next, she taught history at the Sunset School for Girls in Kansas City, Mo. She briefly taught at the Mary Institute for Girls in St. Louis as well. Then, she returned to the University of Iowa to teach Western civilization for several years. She finished her career teaching history at Seneca High School in Seneca, Ill.

Eileen retired in 1980 and moved to Santa Barbara, where she spent the remainder of her life. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and of the Unitarian Church.

She is survived by her sons, David of Bloomington, Ill., and Richard, Evanston, Ill.; three grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan and Stephanie (Eric) Coons; and one great-grandchild, Emma Clark. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Dr. Clair Henderlider.

No memorial service will be held per Eileen's wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.