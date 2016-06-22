EIR for Proposed Motorsports Project at Lompoc Airport to Be Released Friday

The long-awaited environmental impact report (EIR) for a proposed motorsports project on 39 acres of Lompoc Airport land will be available for a 45-day public review beginning Friday, Planning Manager Lucille Breese announced at Tuesday’s Lompoc City Council meeting.

The draft EIR will be available for review on the city’s website, at the Lompoc Public Library, and from the Planning Division at City Hall, Breese said.

Breese said staff anticipates the final EIR could be completed in September after comments from the public and state agencies are considered.

Originally proposed by the nonprofit Lompoc Valley Park, Recreation and Pool Foundation (LFPRPF) in June 2012, the controversial project would be located in the Santa Ynez River floodplain, and would include a 1/8th mile drag strip and a riding area for off-highway vehicles.

The EIR review will determine what mitigation measures will be required of the project developer to reduce environmental impacts from the planned motorsports activities.

Council members also approved additional city funds to complete the draft EIR, begin the preparation of an updated airport master plan and airport layout, and pay a consultant to prepare an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The NEPA review and airport layout plan — only recently confirmed as necessary— are required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the federal agency which has jurisdiction over the use of airport land.

The funds were approved by a vote of 3-2, with Mayor Bob Lingl and Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl voting against increasing the city’s financial exposure.

Councilmen Dirk Starbuck, Jim Mosby and Victor Vega voted to approve the use of city funds to move the project forward through the early environmental review planning stages.

According to Management Services Director Brad Wilkie, the additional city funds needed to complete the federal requirements brings the city’s total out-of-pocket financial liability to $369,375 if approvals for the environmental phase of the project are not completed in time to be eligible for reimbursement from a $1 million state grant the city was awarded in 2013.

In November, LVPRPF requested an amendment to the original agreement signed in March 2014 to delay the timing of reimbursements it is obligated to pay the city. So far, the foundation has given the city $55,695.

Wilkie said the additional expenditures bring the unsecured line of credit extended to the project developer, LVPRPF, to $123,139.

In May, the foundation requested a new amended agreement to reduce the amount of local matching grant funds it will be required to pay, and revise the timing of reimbursement payments.

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said a revised agreement was given to the foundation on June 10, three days after the City Council voted 3-2 to extend the unsecured line of credit and fund the additional work required by the FAA.

The foundation responded 10 days later with additional proposed changes to the MOU, however, and a new agreement has not yet been signed, Wiemiller said.

