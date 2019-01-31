El Bracero – A Mariachi Opera to Be Staged in Santa Barbara

To honor the legacy of migrant workers, ÁNIMO Theatre Company will present El Bracero – A Mariachi Opera, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

Set in the 1950s at the height of the Bracero program, El Bracero is a dynamic one-act mariachi opera, which fuses mariachi music, ballet folklorico, and opera-style set pieces. El Bracero highlights the challenges and injustices workers faced in the U.S. and focuses on the 1950s bracero camps.

The play, which is presented in Spanish with English subtitles, is a cultural and educational experience that teaches an important but often overlooked part of Mexican-American history.

“El Bracero poignantly expresses the struggles encountered by fieldworkers to the audiences and honors their great contributions to the U.S.,” said Miguel Orozco, the show’s director and producer.

El Bracero was written by Rosalinda Verde of Visalia. The mariachi music is performed by Mariachi Águilas de J. Carlos Ozuna, one of the premiere mariachi ensembles in Southern California. Joining the cast will be film and stage actor Armando Rey, who has performed throughout California.

Tickets for El Bracero are on sale at www.animotheatre.org, or by calling 800-838-3006. Tickets also will be available at the theater box office the day of the show.

