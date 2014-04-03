El Camino De La Luz Pedestrian Bridge to Close for Sewer Main Repair

The City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department will be repairing a sewer main located between El Camino De La Luz and La Mesa Park from April 7 to April 25.

Construction work hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nearby residents may experience minor construction noise; however, access to driveways will not be impacted.

During construction, it will be necessary to close the bridge to pedestrian traffic; however, to assist with the closure:

» 1. Pedestrian and bicyclist detours will be posted in the surrounding areas of the project.

» 2. Bridge closure signs have been posted in advance at each end of the bridge.

» 3. Nearby residents along El Camino De La Luz will be notified by the contractor 72 hours in advance of the start of construction.

Throughout the El Camino Sewer Main Rehabilitation Project, we will try to reduce the impacts of construction as much as possible. Thank you for your patience while we make the repairs necessary to provide residents on the Mesa with reliable sewer service.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Heidi Braunger, project engineer, at 805.897.1902. Información en español es disponible al 805.897.2615.

— Heidi Braunger is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.