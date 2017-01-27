Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

El Camino School Placed on Lock-Down During Search for Wanted Felon

Deputies converged on campus near Goleta after report suspect was in the area

El Camino School near Goleta was place on lock-down Friday afternoon while deputies searched for a wanted felon, who was not located.
El Camino School near Goleta was place on lock-down Friday afternoon while deputies searched for a wanted felon, who was not located. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 27, 2017 | 4:20 p.m.

El Camino School near Goleta was place on lock-down Friday afternoon while deputies searched for a wanted felon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the wanted man, whose name was not released, was reported to be near El Camino School, which is at the intersection of San Marcos Road and San Simeon Drive, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk.

“There was no information that the suspect had weapons, but due to the fact he had a felony, no-bail warrant and his proximity to school, the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown while deputies attempted to locate him,” Hoover said.

A county helicopter assisted in the search for the man, Hoover said.

“When it was determined the suspect was not on or near school grounds, the lockdown was released at 2:25 p.m., prior to school being released for the day,” Hoover said.

Deputies remained in the area to ensure the safety of students as they were sent home, she added.

As of late afternoon, deputies had not located the wanted man. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at

