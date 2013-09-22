Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

El Camino School Making the Grade, for Itself and Its Students

No Excuses University program instilling a new culture of expectation, accountability and success

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 22, 2013 | 11:55 p.m.

Over the last few years, El Camino School in Goleta has strived to make itself a "turnaround school." With a majority of its mostly Latino students living in poverty, future opportunities may seem remote if not downright unattainable.

That appears to be changing, thanks in part to a No Excuses University program that has instilled the belief that every student can learn and it’s the school’s job to make it happen. The results are becoming more apparent every day.

The Goleta Union School District campus at 5020 San Simeon Drive is the only Title I school on the South Coast to meet every state and federal academic standard, putting it on track to get out of Program Improvement accountability requirements next year.

To avoid Program Improvement status, federal Adequate Yearly Progress targets require schools to have 90 percent of their students considered “proficient." Since No Child Left Behind Act oversight was implemented in 2001, only two Santa Barbara County schools have been able to accomplish the feat.

If El Camino meets all 17 targets again next year, it will become the third.

Principal Liz Barnitz credits the school's emphasis on motivating students and getting them to believe they can learn, no matter what.

It’s the only No Excuses University school in the county, with a mantra that all children can be academically successful and attend college, even if they’re economically disadvantaged, English learners or have trouble getting food at home.

About 80 percent of El Camino students are Latino and the majority of them are living in poverty as well, Barnitz said. Students don’t always have access to the idea of higher education at home, so every classroom “adopts” a university and displays pennants, chants cheers and writes to students at the college.

“This is a school that believes academics are an obsession,” Barnitz told Noozhawk. “We do all in our power to make college a good idea.”

To help plant the seeds for a future that includes college, each El Camino School classroom 'adopts' a university. The students adorn the walls with pennants, chant cheers and write to students at the college. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
To help plant the seeds for a future that includes college, each El Camino School classroom “adopts” a university. The students adorn the walls with pennants, chant cheers and write to students at the college. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Parent Lisa Rivas said it’s interesting to have the idea of college reinforced at school so early.

“In junior high they can think about an area to focus on," she said. "Then in high school, what kind of higher education — trade school? Community college? A university? It’s a great process to have the conversation get started in elementary school."

Every teacher has been trained for El Camino to be a “turnaround school” in the No Excuses University program. They work with students to establish goals after the Measures of Academic Progress assessments so students understand the high expectations.

The students have “core” grade-level learning in the mornings, then break out to English language arts time by skill level, followed by activities like science, art, music, computer class and physical education.

There are additional programs before school with computer-based learning in a partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County, and tutorials, dance and sports classes after school — all at no charge for the students.

Everyone is especially excited about the new science lab, which has its official ribbon-cutting this week.

“Sometimes these kids don’t have a lot of motivation at home, and how else are they going to get inspired to be scientists or engineers?” observed Olga Zermeño, a member of the school’s PTA and English Learner Advisory Committee.

Parent involvement is definitely growing, helped by the fact that Barnitz and her front-office staff are bilingual.

“No Excuses applies to parents, too,” Zermeño said.

The school hosts parent education nights and stresses the importance of supporting their children, getting them to school every day on time, and telling them they can go to college.

“Just because you were born into poverty doesn’t mean you’ll be there forever," Barnitz vowed. "We’re going to get you out."

In Mexico, it’s part of the culture to leave learning to the school, and respect that the teachers know best, Zermeño said.

“Now, people expect you to participate or they think you don’t care,” she said.

“When they’re young like this, we can love our kids, set the rules and be part of their lives” — before they’re teenagers, she said.

As is often the case with schools in and around low-income neighborhoods, El Camino must confront what's known as “white flight.” More families are moving into the elementary school's district, but send their children to other schools, fearing that the high percentage of English learners and Latino students will mean lower standards, Zermeño said.

“It’s not that," she said. "We want the same things. We’re concerned about the future of the world, about the environment — we just look different."

The community — meaning the neighborhood and the local philanthropic community — must remember this gem of a school, said Rivas, a mother of two El Camino students.

Plus, during state testing, accelerated white students at El Camino scored the highest throughout the Goleta Union School District, Barnitz points out.

“We’re meeting everyone’s needs, which is showing in our results,” she said.

Like every other school, El Camino is preparing for the new Common Core State Standards. The Goleta school district is far ahead in terms of building strategic planning time into the school day and encouraging teachers to collaborate and shadow each other, Barnitz said.

She said she and her teachers are hopeful that the existing standards will remain in place for one more year, just so they can prove El Camino can get out of Program Improvement status.

Even state schools Superintendent Tom Torlakson calls the federal targets under the No Child Left Behind Act “unrealistic.” Only 10 percent of California's Title I-funded schools met the Adequate Yearly Progress targets this year.

While 3,164 schools advanced further into Program Improvement — by missing federal targets — only 28 got out for the 2013-2014 year, according to the state Department of Education.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 