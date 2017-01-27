Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:36 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

El Capitan Canyon Issues Statement About Recent Flooding

By Kendra Summers for El Capitan Canyon | January 27, 2017 | 5:55 p.m.

On the morning of Friday, Jan. 20, El Capitan Canyon experienced a significant rain event that affected many parts of El Capitan Canyon Resort’s property.

We are extremely thankful that all guests and staff are safe and no one was injured. We are grateful to the first responders and construction staff who promptly evacuated everyone on site. 

Thanks to the extensive fire-mitigation and habitat-restoration projects undertaken by a talented team of local experts following the June 2016 Sherpa Fire, the hillsides surrounding El Capitan Canyon remained intact both during and after the recent rain. 

The damage was caused by an extremely unusual rainfall event that created a large flow of water and debris draining from the state and federal forests behind the property, that had previously been affected by the Sherpa Fire, overtaking the banks of El Capitan Creek.

While our grounds sustained significant damage in some areas, other sections remain untouched. At this time, our primary concern is the safety and restoration within the canyon.

Our staff and crews are working tirelessly to restore the grounds to their original beauty as soon as possible. As we create a timeline for reopening the property, we will continue to update our website and social media sites with the most current information. 

Finally, we would also like to extend our gratitude to those in the community who have reached out with offers of support and assistance. Our canyon staff has been a growing family over the years, and it is amazing to feel the love from our extended family in the Santa Barbara and Gaviota community.

We look forward to welcoming back visitors in the near future.

Kendra Summers is director of sales and marketing at El Capitan Canyon.

 
