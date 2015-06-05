Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

El Capitan, Refugio State Park Closures Extended

Campgrounds, day-use areas have been shut down since May 19 Refugio oil spill; status for busy July 4 weekend still unknown

The May 19 oil spill was discovered near Refugio State Beach which, along with El Capitan State Beach, has been closed since the spill, with no visitors during the typically-busy Memorial Day weekend. Its campgrounds could still be empty for the Fourth of July weekend.
The May 19 oil spill was discovered near Refugio State Beach which, along with El Capitan State Beach, has been closed since the spill, with no visitors during the typically-busy Memorial Day weekend. Its campgrounds could still be empty for the Fourth of July weekend.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo )
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 5, 2015 | 6:20 p.m.

Refugio and El Capitan State Beach Park campgrounds will remain closed until at least June 25 as oil spill clean-up operations continue in the area, officials announced Thursday.

Both parks in southern Santa Barbara County are closed to the public in an effort to expedite clean-up along the coastline following the May 19 oil spill in the area that dumped up to 101,000 gallons of crude oil onto the coastline and into the Pacific Ocean.

The campgrounds are being used as staging areas for equipment and in addition to day-use closures, camping reservations have been canceled at those two locations. 

Officials have been regularly pushing back the opening date for the parks as recovery effort continue. Campers with reservations during the closures will be provided a full refund through Reserve America.

Whether the campgrounds will be open for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday remains an open question. 

Eric Hjelstrom, the state parks superintendent for these two parks, couldn't say whether the park would reopen by that time, but did say that officials are monitoring the progress of the cleanup every Thursday.

Oil spill clean-up equipment lines the picnic areas at Refugio State Beach, which has been closed to the public since the May 19 spill coated its shoreline with crude oil. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

No other beaches have been closed in Santa Barbara County since the spill, but clean-up crews have been dispatched to beaches in Goleta as well as northern Ventura County. 

Visitors wanting to find alternative overnight camping opportunities can contact a Reserve America representative at 1.800.444.7275 to locate campgrounds nearby.

To find out which beaches are open for day use in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, visitors can call 805.585.1850.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 