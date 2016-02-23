Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:54 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

El Dorado Jumps on Santa Barbara in Second Half for 2-0 Girls Soccer Playoff Win

Santa Barbara’s Bailey Wolf (12) tries to control the ball while be pressured by El Dorado’s Lauren Bethencourt. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Bailey Wolf (12) tries to control the ball while be pressured by El Dorado’s Lauren Bethencourt. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 23, 2016 | 7:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High girls soccer team suffered a big blow at the start of the second half in its CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round playoff game when offensive leader Alea Hyatt went down with an injury.

El Dorado scored on the restart after the injury to break a scoreless tie and added another goal 10 minutes later to beat the Dons 2-0 on Tuesday at Peabody Stadium.

“El Dorado was a very athletic team and they came right out of the gate and put a lot of pressure on our defense,” Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. “I was really proud of our defense and they way they battled not to allow a goal the first half.

The injury and the quick goal in the second half took were too much for Santa Barbara to overcome.

Hyatt went down with an injury to her knee and had to be carried off the field. On the restart, El Dorado played the ball into the box and Jules Poucher finished the play with a volley for a 1-0 lead.

“Not exactly how we were hoping to start the second half,” Wolf said “However, the girls bounced back and continued to battle and managed to find more of the ball and create a couple of chances.”

Unfortunately for the Dons, El Dorado’s Hannah Alfaro played a terrific free kick in from the left side and found the head Ally Pellstring, who put it away for the Hawks’ second goal.

Santa Barbara finished the season at 9-8-2.

“I can’t say how proud I am of this team. They are such a great group of ladies and have represented themselves, their parents and their school with grace and dignity,” said Wolf. “Win, lose or draw, I am always proud to be their coach.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

