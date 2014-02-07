El Encanto Named Only Forbes Travel Five-Star Resort in Santa Barbara

The internationally-acclaimed Forbes Travel Guide announced its 2014 luxury travel ratings and named El Encanto as part of the prestigious portfolio — the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort in Santa Barbara.

This coveted accreditation comes prior to the one-year anniversary of the property’s March 2013 reopening, following a seven-year meticulous restoration to capture all the romance and glamour that endeared it to both the Santa Barbara community and vacationers who ventured to its tucked away setting.

To celebrate this esteemed recognition, El Encanto launches an exclusive “Five-Star Experience” package, specifically crafted to showcase the personalized service and curated amenities that garnered the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating. Available through April 30, the two-night offer starts at $565 per night and includes:

» Luxury accommodations with a guaranteed one-room category upgrade at time of booking

» A 50-minute spa treatment with upgrade to an 80-minute treatment

» Five-course, Five-Star dinner for two in The Dining Room

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star rating is renowned as the ultimate achievement in the luxury hospitality industry, and we are delighted to be one of just 97 recipients in the world that made this prestigious list,” said Ali Kasikci, regional managing director for North America, Caribbean, Mexico and Brazil at Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. “We invite travelers to come bask in the glow of El Encanto’s stunning Five-Star Experience, from decadent spa treatments, to inspired seasonal California cuisine, to their very own bungalow of peace and tranquillity.”

Dotted amid seven acres of beautifully preserved landscaped gardens, El Encanto consists of 92 California-style bungalows, each featuring its own patio or garden. Spa at El Encanto provides the perfect opportunity for head-to-toe revitalization, utilizing seasonal ingredients and an array of treatments drawing inspiration from the resort’s ocean vista. The culinary offerings at El Encanto also incorporate seasonal produce from the Santa Barbara region accompanied by an extensive wine list.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing El Encanto.