El Encanto Offers Half-Off Rates for Mudslide Evacuees

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Belmond El Encanto Hotel | January 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Belmond El Encanto, 800 Alvarado Place, Santa Barbara, is offering discounts of 50 percent or more off room rates for any local residents seeking shelter after being evacuated due to the local flooding or mudslides.

The luxury hotel is offering the steep room discounts as an official sponsor of the Global Citizens Club, a new initiative started this year by the World Business Academy, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit think tank, the hotel said.

The goal of the Global Citizens Club is to foster a supportive network of local individuals who donate to not-for-profit groups focused on solving the most pressing social and environmental challenges of our time.

Active donors in participating nonprofits can receive discounts at the Belmond El Encanto and other local businesses who give back to the community.

Any local resident seeking a room as a result of being evacuated may ask for the evacuation rate at the hotel's front desk. The El Encanto phone number is 845-5800.

The El Encanto offered discounted rooms to local evacuees of the Thomas Fire as well.

“I would like to commend the Belmond El Encanto for its sense of civic responsibility and its commitment to serve the local population with quality information and excellent hospitality,” said Rinaldo S. Brutoco, founding president of World Business Academy, now in its 30th year.

The Belmond El Encanto is hosting the first meeting of the Global Citizens Club on Jan. 18 and will host monthly meetings of the club moving forward. Notable speakers and dignitaries will be invited as guests.

Flooding and mudslides resulting from heavy rains on Tuesday, Jan. 9, are being blamed for 17 deaths in the Montecito area as of Wednesday, and numerous rescues from homes and vehicles.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Belmond El Encanto Hotel.

 

 


 

 

