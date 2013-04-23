Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:21 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Officials Celebrate City’s New Renewable Energy Facility

Cogeneration operation at the El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant will convert fats, oils and grease from local restaurants

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 23, 2013 | 1:22 a.m.

The new cogeneration facility at the El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant turns a portion of the city’s fats, oils and grease from restaurants into renewable energy to power the plant, and city officials cut the ribbon on it Monday afternoon — Earth Day.

El Estero can handle millions of gallons of wastewater per day in its facilities, but the city’s 350 or so restaurants are required to install grease traps so the fats, oils and grease don’t coat and block the sewer system pipes. The 20,000 gallons daily are now collected by MarBorg Industries and hauled to Bakersfield, Fresno or Watsonville for processing or disposal.

The FOG (fats, oils and grease) facility project is a system to convert gallons of that “goop” to electricity and hot water for the plant, Mayor Helene Schneider said. It’s funded through a power purchase agreement with California Power Partners and provides up to 4,500 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day, or enough to power more than 700 local homes, explained Jim Dewey, facilities director for the Public Works Department.

Schneider said the plant will save $60,000 per year in electricity costs and provide most of the plant’s energy needs.

“I see this as a national model,” she said of the facility.

Anthony Borgatello, MarBorg’s general manager of liquid waste, said the company is proud to be part of the project.

Project engineer James Winslow explains the FOG (fats, oils and grease) receiving facility at the El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Project engineer James Winslow explains the FOG (fats, oils and grease) receiving facility at the El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The restaurant grease is “terrible looking and terrible smelling,” so it’s exciting to know that it has a use powering generators and creating energy and hot water for the plant, he said.

Reducing the company’s truck trips to Bakersfield — they go four or five times a week — will also help the company’s carbon footprint, he added.

Project engineer James Winslow gave a tour of the new receiving facility, which is next to a driveway for MarBorg trucks to pump in the FOG. The city is taking in 2,000 gallons per day right now, but has the capacity to increase to 5,000 gallons daily. A fiberglass-insulated tank recirculates all the FOG to keep it mixed together, and the huge concrete digester tanks eventually turn that sewage into gas, which is processed into electricity and hot water by the cogeneration facility.

The FOG is better food for the bacteria than the rest of the wastewater, so it’s expected to produce more methane and therefore more energy, Winslow said.

The facility is hooked up to El Estero’s computer system now so wastewater operators can control the pump rates from other areas, he added.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 