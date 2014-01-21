Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

El Montecito School at San Roque Opening Its Doors for Family Tours

By Erinn Lynch for El Montecito San Roque | January 21, 2014 | 1:31 p.m.

El Montecito School at San Roque, known fondly as ELMO, is opening its doors to families interested in exploring education opportunities at the private elementary and preschool, which recently received a reader’s choice “Best Preschool Award.”

Director Jeannine Morgan and elementary and preschool teachers will host tours and share in their faith-based approach to guiding development, academic success and character.

Parents of current students and alumni will also be on hand to offer personal experiences and testimonials on the lasting impact of an ELMO education. Tours will include an excursion of the historic and secured campus, including the vegetable garden, interactive play areas, new soccer field, inviting classrooms and multipurpose spaces.

Tours will be offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. this Thursday, Jan. 23, as well as from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 19. Families are encouraged to call 805.962.3091 with inquiries or to reserve a tour date.

“We have something special here,” Morgan said. “Our faculty is so proud of our academics, our legacy, and the success and joy of our students. New families will be welcomed with open arms. We look forward to meeting them and sharing what we do.”

Originally founded in 1958, ELMO relocated to the San Roque neighborhood three years ago, where it continues to thrive with a focus on uniting wisdom with a lasting curiosity and desire to learn. Students are challenged to grow and excel by applying their own unique learning styles. They are also taught to respect each other while honoring their faith and blessings. At graduation from sixth grade, each student gives a speech about school experiences to their parents, teachers and peers.

“Those speeches showcase the true value of an ELMO education,” said Nina Davies, a parent of three children who graduated from ELMO. “They are the are the culmination of all the knowledge, confidence, and respect of self and others. As parents, ELMO was the best choice my husband and I could have made for our children.”

— Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing El Montecito School at San Roque.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 