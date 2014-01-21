El Montecito School at San Roque Opening Its Doors for Family Tours

El Montecito School at San Roque, known fondly as ELMO, is opening its doors to families interested in exploring education opportunities at the private elementary and preschool, which recently received a reader’s choice “Best Preschool Award.”

Director Jeannine Morgan and elementary and preschool teachers will host tours and share in their faith-based approach to guiding development, academic success and character.

Parents of current students and alumni will also be on hand to offer personal experiences and testimonials on the lasting impact of an ELMO education. Tours will include an excursion of the historic and secured campus, including the vegetable garden, interactive play areas, new soccer field, inviting classrooms and multipurpose spaces.

Tours will be offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. this Thursday, Jan. 23, as well as from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 19. Families are encouraged to call 805.962.3091 with inquiries or to reserve a tour date.

“We have something special here,” Morgan said. “Our faculty is so proud of our academics, our legacy, and the success and joy of our students. New families will be welcomed with open arms. We look forward to meeting them and sharing what we do.”

Originally founded in 1958, ELMO relocated to the San Roque neighborhood three years ago, where it continues to thrive with a focus on uniting wisdom with a lasting curiosity and desire to learn. Students are challenged to grow and excel by applying their own unique learning styles. They are also taught to respect each other while honoring their faith and blessings. At graduation from sixth grade, each student gives a speech about school experiences to their parents, teachers and peers.



“Those speeches showcase the true value of an ELMO education,” said Nina Davies, a parent of three children who graduated from ELMO. “They are the are the culmination of all the knowledge, confidence, and respect of self and others. As parents, ELMO was the best choice my husband and I could have made for our children.”

— Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing El Montecito School at San Roque.