El Montecito School Added to Outdoor Classroom Project Demonstration Site Network
El Montecito School has been recognized for its outdoor learning environments. (Cathy Rempe / El Montecito School photo)
By Julie Sommers for El Montecito School | October 7, 2015 | 3:26 p.m.
The Outdoor Classroom Project of Santa Barbara County has designated El Montecito School San Roque, 3225 Calle Piñon, as a member of the OCP demonstration site network.
This selected group of programs supports the widespread implementation of outdoor classroom practices and environments.
El Montecito School San Roque is happy to be sharing in this mission to increase the quantity, quality and benefit of outdoor experiences for children.
For information about the school go to www.elmoschool.com.
— Julie Sommers represents El Montecito School.
