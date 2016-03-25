Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

El Montecito School Explores STEM Fields During Techsploration Day

El Montecito School students lean in to learn about a STEM topic during Techsploration Day. (El Montecito School photo)
By Julia Davis for El Montecito School | March 25, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

El Montecito School San Roque held their second annual Techsploration Day Friday, March 6, 2016.  

The Techsploration Day event gives students opportunities to experience and connect with individuals and companies that specialize in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

During the afternoon event, the Kindergarten through sixth-grade students assembled into multi-level groups led by an Santa Barbara City College science student and circulated through the stations.  

At each booth, students heard from community partners and practiced finding animal heartbeats; holding million-year-old meteorites; brushing teeth effectively; understanding water treatment; communicating through the internet; lifting humans using pulley systems; and getting up close to bees, tarantulas, scorpions and snakes.

They came away with a wide variety of hands-on experiences while learning the multitude of ways STEM topics are of use in the real world.

Students also enjoyed a presentation from Dr. Alois Zauner, a world-renowned neurosurgeon and an ELMO parent. Zauner shared photos from inside a brain, let children practice surgery techniques and emphasized the importance of wearing helmets.

ELMO’s preschoolers participated in Techsploration Day with a variety of activities including creating flubber, exploring with magnets, observing self-images created by heat sensing technology and experimenting with pollination. The entire campus was abuzz with scientific minds.

Parent and teacher Colette Nottage Crafton spearheaded the event, inspired by a similar event by David Yale at Santa Barbara City College.  

“We wanted a thorough collection of stations to show the students how far and wide STEM subjects reach. We also love pairing with SBCC students, who are excellent scholarly role models for our young scientists.”

Special thanks to Advanced Veterinary Specialists, Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, Curvature, Gena Topping and Santa Barbara Cottage Trauma Services and “Think First” from CRH, Goleta Sanitary District, Mountain and Sea Dental and Associates, Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara Rock Gym and the SBCC Biology Club.

For more information about El Montecito School San Roque, visit www.elmoschool.com or contact ELMO’s admission office at 805.962.3091 or [email protected].

Julia Davis is the director of admissions at El Montecito School.

 

