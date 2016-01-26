El Montecito School to Hold Duo of Open Houses

El Montecito School San Roque, known fondly as ELMO, is opening its doors to families interested in exploring Preschool through sixth-grade education opportunities.

Come visit and see for yourself the school's beautiful campus in the tree-studded San Roque neighborhood, where classrooms are built “kid-size” to foster and fuel imagination.

ELMO parents and sixth graders will lead tours and share in the faith-based approach to guiding development, academic success and character.

Tours will include an excursion of the historic and secured campus, interactive play areas, soccer field, inviting classrooms and multipurpose spaces.

Parents and teachers will also be on hand to offer personal experiences and testimonials on the lasting impact of an ELMO education.

Tours will be offered Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, at 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, at 9-10 a.m.

Families are encouraged to call 805.962.3091 or email [email protected] with to ask any questions, reserve a tour date or schedule a personal tour.

El Montecito School San Roque is located at 3225 Calle Piñon in Santa Barbara.

According to a current student's parent, “at ELMO my kids are known and loved. They are loved from the inside out.”

“ELMO is Santa Barbara’s best kept secret in independent education," says another fond parent.

Originally founded in 1958, ELMO relocated to the San Roque neighborhood five years ago, where it continues to thrive with a focus on uniting wisdom with a lasting curiosity and desire to learn.

Students are challenged to grow and excel by applying their own unique learning styles. They are also taught to respect each other while honoring their faith and blessings.

— Julia Davis is the director of admission at El Montecito School San Roque.