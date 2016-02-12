Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:33 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
El Niño Special Report: A Noozhawk partnership with Montecito Bank & Trust, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Cox, Frank Schipper Construction Co, Servpro, and the American Red Cross

El Niño: Insurers Warn Flood Coverage Isn’t Included in Most Homeowners Policies

With more winter rainstorms possibly on the way, homeowners and renters advised to plan ahead for home and business protection

Flood insurance generally covers buildings and the contents inside them, typically up to $250,000 for a residential structure and up to $100,000 for personal belongings.
Flood insurance generally covers buildings and the contents inside them, typically up to $250,000 for a residential structure and up to $100,000 for personal belongings. (Macfadyen family photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 12, 2016 | 6:44 p.m.

My homeowner’s insurance policy covers damage from flooding.

Besides, flooding will never affect me.

Those are the two biggest myths when it comes to insurance coverage, and those in the emergency preparedness and insurance business are trying to raise awareness ahead of what’s been predicted as a strong El Niño winter storm season of rain and wind.

“Everyone lives in a flood zone — it’s just a question of whether you live in a low-, moderate- or high-risk area,” said Mary Simms, a spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Now is really the time for Californians to take steps to prepare for El Niño. One of the most powerful things property owners can do now is to buy flood insurance because you can’t purchase it at the last minute. It’s better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.”

Flood insurance isn’t included in most policies but can help protect homeowners, renters, condo owners/renters and commercial owners/renters, with a 30-day window between purchasing a policy and it going into effect.

Property owners have been able to financially protect themselves from flooding since 1968, when Congress created the National Flood Insurance Program.

According to FEMA, a flood is “a general and temporary condition where two or more acres of normally dry land or two or more properties are inundated by water or mudflow.”

The definition is broad because the way insurance companies interpret it is equally subjective, said Alexandra Sfaelos, an account manager and flood policy guru at HUB International Insurance Services Inc. in Santa Barbara.

“Everyone lives in a flood zone — it’s just a question of whether you live in a low-, moderate- or high-risk area,” Federal Emergency Management Agency spokewsoman Mary Simms says. Click to view larger
“Everyone lives in a flood zone — it’s just a question of whether you live in a low-, moderate- or high-risk area,” Federal Emergency Management Agency spokewsoman Mary Simms says. (Macfadyen family photo)

She said flood insurance is a single-peril policy that covers buildings and the contents inside them, typically up to $250,000 for a residential structure and up to $100,000 for personal belongings with exceptions.

Some lenders require homeowners to pay for separate flood policies, Sfaelos said, but if the property isn’t in a high-risk zone near creeks, rivers or the ocean, most lenders don’t.

“If you want to get it, get it now,” she said. “It’s an awareness that more and more people have been coming on board with.”

HUB International brokers were filing between five to 10 flood policies a day last fall after FEMA changed the flood zone levels associated with several Santa Barbara neighborhoods.

More than 700 properties in the Mission Canyon and Mission Creek area were changed to high-risk flood zones from moderate, she said.

The average annual cost for flood insurance for a low- to moderate-risk property in California is $850. Nationally, according to FEMA, the average residential flood claim was more than $39,000. Click to view larger
The average annual cost for flood insurance for a low- to moderate-risk property in California is $850. Nationally, according to FEMA, the average residential flood claim was more than $39,000. (Macfadyen family photo)

Click here for a list of the local changes.

In the New Year, however, with January gone and still not a lot of rain, Sfaelos said the office has quieted down.

The average annual cost for flood insurance for a low- to moderate-risk property in California is $850, although it varies depending on risk level, FEMA reports.

FEMA estimated that between 2010 and 2014, the average residential flood claim nationally amounted to more than $39,000.

According to FEMA, the risk of flooding increases during El Niño season and after an area endures drought or wildfires.

One thing flood insurance doesn’t cover — among other areas — is mold or mildew damage property owners could’ve cleaned up more quickly, Sfaelos said.

“Don’t put the blinders on,” she said. “Act quickly if you have damage.”

Take tons of pictures after a flooding event, and it never hurts to plan ahead by stocking up on sandbags, plugging any leaky areas and cleaning out the gutters, HUB International account executive Stan Darrow advised.

“Sometimes the best insurance is preventative maintenance,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

FEMA Flood Zone Changes Santa Barbara by Giana Magnoli

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 