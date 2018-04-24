Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

El Puente Teachers, Staff Displaced by School’s Closure

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 12, 2013 | 9:58 p.m.

The former students of El Puente Community School have been placed back within their home districts — Santa Barbara Unified and Carpinteria Unified districts — but the teachers and staff are being displaced by the school’s upcoming closure.

Employees are working at the campus, at 430 E. Gutierrez St., until June 28 to close all records, according to Deputy Superintendent Susan Salcido of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

County officials say the school is getting fewer referrals and cannot afford to stay in the current location with such low enrollment. There are 66 students who are returning to their home districts — 62 to SBUSD and four to Carpinteria.

The school usually serves short-term students who are transitioning back to school from a Probation Department program or were expelled from their district. Students can also attend voluntarily.

Parents and students have been voicing concerns about the closure, which was announced in March.

The two certificated teachers at the school voluntarily transferred to other open positions within the Juvenile Court and Community Schools program, said Albert Zonana, assistant superintendent of human resources.

“We did have to do some layoffs because of the closure and that’s, of course, unfortunate,” he said. “These two teachers were senior, so some less-senior teachers were let go to make room for them.”

The union agreements are written that way, so the employees with the least experience are let go if any layoffs must be made, he said.

Classified staff members get laid off based on their location, not just seniority, so the employees at El Puente were given layoff notices. They do have something called “bumping rights”: They can bump people out and displace those with lower seniority, but there is a “very labored process” to do so, Zonana said.

These employees haven’t yet settled on where they will be transferring. Some people don’t exercise their bumping rights if there aren’t any suitable open positions, he said.

“It’s tough, it’s always tough,” he said.

The Juvenile Court and Community Schools student enrollment is based on how many students are referred from local K-12 districts, so staffing levels have to constantly fluctuate, he added.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has been meeting with students and parents to find placements for all of its returning students.

Officials sometimes referred students to El Puente after an expulsion process, but they now will have to find an alternative placement within the district, said Emilio Handall, the assistant superintendent of elementary education.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 