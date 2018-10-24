Elaine Ann Gregson Schwartz Ventura, of Lompoc, 1952-2018

Posted on October 24, 2018 | 8:25 a.m.

Source: Jaimi Ventura

On Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, just after 3:30 p.m, Elaine Ann Gregson Schwartz Ventura was killed instantly in a head-on collision while driving to her home in Lompoc on a questionable part of freshly paved Highway 1 just before Jalama.

Elaine was the first of three other fatal car accidents to occur on Highway 1 later that same week; and first of four total for the month of September, all within a couple of miles of each other.

Along with Elaine, was her little dog and best buddy, Chopper, who was also killed in the accident.

Elaine Ann Gregson was born Aug. 19, 1952, in Worcester, Mass., but grew up in Santa Barbara. She graduated from Dos Pueblos High School. Then in the early ’80s, Elaine married the love of her life.

She lived happily in the Santa Barbara area for many years until very recently, due to housing shortages, relocated to Lompoc.

Elaine had been a woman who lived for her family, especially her three sons who she loved immensely.

She was the type of woman who would offer help to anyone she encountered. Very giving to all and always offered advice.

She was a “Superwoman” mom to not only her three sons but to all her sons’ friends while they were growing up. That love for her family grew as her family grew. Having just welcomed the birth of her first granddaughter.

Elaine still had so much more life to live. She had just celebrated her 66th birthday with her family and had just made plans to take her three grandchildren to a water park in Lompoc.

Elaine’s sudden death has shocked her whole family and all of her friends. She is survived by her three sons: Jimmy Ventura and his wife and their three children; Gunnar Schwartz; and Mike Schwartz and his future fiancé.

Also her mother and father, her sister and brother, her many uncles and aunts, her nieces and nephews, many cousins and by tons of her friends who all love and miss her very caring and giving soul.

Hopefully, we can all find some comfort in our sorrow that Elaine is finally with the love of her life, her husband Jay Schwartz, in heaven.

“We all love and miss you, Nana and Choppers. Rest in peace together and keep watch over us all as you did while you were living.”

Elaine’s sons invite all family and friends to her Hawaiian-themed memorial service which will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara. Afterward, she will be laid to rest at Goleta Cemetery.

