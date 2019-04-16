Elaine Schmalberg of Santa Barbara, 1929-2019

Posted on April 16, 2019 | 4:31 p.m.

Source: Jocelyn Kremer

On April 1, 2019, we lost our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine Schmalberg. Her passing was peaceful, and she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Elaine, born in 1929, was excited about her upcoming 90th birthday on April 15, and losing her was unexpected as we were planning a big celebration.

Elaine lived in New Jersey and the San Fernando Valley before moving to Santa Barbara in 1996, and was happy to make this her permanent home.

She was an exercise enthusiast and would walk 7 miles per day, seven days a week in her younger years. Even when she needed a walker, she could be seen on her daily walk around La Cumbre Plaza for many years. She enjoyed seeing the world through traveling, loved riding her stationary bike, was an avid reader, and was enriched by attending OA and AACA meetings.

Being with family and friends was always important to her, and she would greet everyone with a warm and welcoming smile. After the January 2018 debris flow, she moved in with her daughter, Andrea, and her son-in-law, Dana, in Montecito.

Her daughter and granddaughter, Suzanne, decided to care for her at home as long as possible, and these were happy times, with three generations spending quality time together.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Schmalberg, in 1994. She leaves behind her daughter, Andrea Eltinge-Newquist, and her two sons, Cal and Gedalya Schmalberg. She has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

We are grateful to The Friendship Center in Montecito and the amazing team at Assisted Hospice for their care and support. Thank you to the staff at Mission Villa for their tender care during Elaine’s final five days following her unexpected diagnosis and journey with cancer.