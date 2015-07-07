Elaine Silva of Santa Maria, 1933-2015

Posted on July 7, 2015 | 10:38 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Elaine H. Silva, 81, passed away at home on June 30, 2015.

Elaine was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria. She was born to Joseph and Francelena Gomes on Nov. 16, 1933.

On Dec. 25, 1949, Elaine married her soulmate, James “Jimmy” Silva, and we take comfort knowing she has returned to his loving arms. Having an artistic flair, Elaine was always drawing and decorating, working for a time at Sprouse-Reitz decorating their storefront windows. In January 1961, the couple were blessed with their only child, at which time Elaine devoted herself to being a homemaker and raising their son.

Elaine had a number of interests over the years, including golf, antiquing and searching for collectibles, CB radio, bowling, reading romance novels and cooking (especially her recipe for “Portuguese Beans” that she shared with family). She would always stop whatever she was doing to sit down and talk to friends and family. As a friend said recently, “The world was a better place because of her and she always made you feel loved.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Henry “Hank” Gomes and daughter-in-law Roberta “Bobbi” Silva.

She is survived by her son, James Scott Silva, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren (the sixth is on his way), sister-in-law Etta Gomes, nephew Tommy Morris who was like a son to her, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at Santa Maria Cemetery.

