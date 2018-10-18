Elan Shpigel Joins Seed Mackall LLP as Associate Attorney

Seed Mackall LLP has announced Elan Shpigel has joined the firm as an associate effective Oct. 1.

Shpigel has previously worked as an associate at Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Jackson Lewis P.C. in Chicago.

He received a bachelor of arts degree in government and policy, magna cum laude, and a master of public policy degree from the University of Maryland.

He graduated cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law where he served as the associate editor of the Journal of Law and Social Policy.

Shpigel’s practice focuses on assisting management in labor and employment matters, as well as general commercial litigation.

— Lisa Meares for Seed Mackall LLP.