Elda Weatherby of Santa Barbara, 1924-2016

Posted on March 11, 2016 | 4:03 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Elda Weatherby, devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, surrounded by her loving family. Elda was 92 years young.

Born and raised in Michigan, Elda was first-generation Italian American. She had a strong and adventurous spirit.

During World War II, Elda enlisted in the Navy and proudly served her country while stationed in Washington D.C. Directly after the war, she left for Los Angeles, and it was there that she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Robert Weatherby.

They were married in 1953, lived in Bakersfield, and had two children.

In 1964, Elda, along with her husband and children, moved to Santa Barbara to open and expand Weatherby's Furniture Stores. She has called Santa Barbara home ever since.

In 1973, Robert passed away, and it was then that Elda took over managing of the stores and real estate holdings. From that start, Elda successfully made a legacy for her children and grandchildren to be proud of.

Because of her love of life, one of Elda's passions was to travel the world with friends and family. She always came home with stories of her adventures, giving all who knew her moments of much laughter over her escapades.

Elda with very generous by nature. She helped countless people in her life in many ways. She has made her family proud of her selfless giving.

Elda will forever and deeply be missed by family and friends. She was strong, smart, dedicated, fun-loving, generous, and loved by all.

She is survived by her two children: Robert Weatherby Jr. of Solvang and Debra Craig of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; her daughter-in-law, Trish Weatherby; her sister, Anita Kane; her three grandchildren: Chelsea, Cassie, and Hunter; and many nieces and nephews.

The service will be held to celebrate her life on Sunday, March 13, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. at McDermott– Crockett Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may donate in Elda's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1432 Chapala St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.