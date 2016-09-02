Eldeen Winifred Scolari of Pismo Beach

Posted on September 2, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Eldeen Winifred Scolari died August 28th at her home in Pismo Beach with her family by her side after a long illness. She was 83 years old.

Eldeen was a vital part of the building of the original Scolari’s supermarket chain here on the central coast, which grew to 12 stores before they sold to Lucky supermarket chain in 1979. The Scolari family remain in the grocery business, her husband Joie, still owns some independent stores in the Central Valley, while her sons continue in Northern Nevada.

Eldeen’s daughter, Kristie and son-in-law Rudy remain on the Central Coast, where they own and operate several commercial properties.

Eldeen Scolari moved to Orcutt, California, from Bakersfield with her parents when she was in second grade. It was at the Orcutt Grammar School that third grader Eldeen Mann met her future husband, fifth grader Joie Scolari. The two married in 1950, when Eldeen was 17 years old. She immediately went to work at the original Scolari & Son market in Orcutt as a cashier.

Eldeen and Joie both came from simple beginnings their success was a result of hard work and dedication. Eldeen continued to keep the company’s books at night while she raised three children, finding time to be each child’s room mother at school from kindergarten through eighth grade and helping out after school and on weekends with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Eldeen and Joie remained in Orcutt until 1975 when they bought a ranch outside of Templeton, which they renamed the “Scolari Ranch”. The couple eventually retired there and Eldeen was able to spend more time with friends and to travel often, domestically and internationally.

Life at the ranch also allowed Eldeen to indulge in her love for animals and surround herself with many pets. She often spoke of her love for horses which began with her first horse, Tony. Over the years, she personalized her home on the ranch with an extensive collection of memorabilia from her adventures.

Eldeen lived her life as a generous, selfless, charitable, and loving woman. She was open minded and truly lived as a free spirit. Many of her interests included the tribal practices of the Native Americans, the Renaissance Era, a love of “Hippie” style, and was a true believer in “woman power."

She contributed to her community in a variety of ways. Eldeen anonymously helped multiple young people through college, always lent a helping hand without wanting or expecting anything in return. She always did what she thought was right, but not always what was easy.

Eldeen or lovingly known by her family as Nanny, was known by friends and loved ones to be a vibrant, strong-minded, outspoken, sensitive, spiritual, adventurous, fun loving and a truly unique woman. She will be remembered best by those who knew her as the center of a large, tight–knit family who loved her dearly.

Eldeen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph Gordan “Joie” Scolari, children Kristie Scolari Molina (husband Rudy), of Arroyo Grande, Joey Scolari (wife Julie), and Jerry Scolari (wife Anna) of Reno, NV. In addition 11 grandchildren, Kori of Orcutt, R.J. of Arroyo Grande, Cody, Cole, Justin, Cale, Cameron, Jenna, Jessie, Joseph, and Jillian of Reno, NV. and 5 great-grandchildren Trey, Molina, Skylar, Mia, and Cayd.

The family will be celebrating her life in a scripture service at St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church at 1190 E. Clark Ave in Orcutt, on Friday September 9th at 2:00 pm.

A burial service will follow at the Santa Maria cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow. Dudley Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria will finalize arrangements. The family would like to express thanks to her many friends who supported her and the family through her long illness of Dementia, especially to Judy and Lyndsay her care givers.

In honor of Eldeen’s spirit to help her community the family requests in lieu of flowers to make donations to any of the following community services: Short’N Sweet Dog Rescue, http://www.rescuealliance.org, Dignity Hospice 124 S. College Dr. Santa Maria, CA 93454 (805) 739-3830 or Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org, under the Eldeen Scolari Tribute Fund online.

