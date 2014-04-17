Elder Russell Nelson of Quorum of Twelve Apostles to Visit Santa Maria LDS Stake

Elder Russell Nelson of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will visit members of the Santa Maria LDS Stake at 908 Sierra Madre Ave. in Santa Maria from 9 to 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, April 20.

In addition to being an internationally renowned surgeon and medical researcher, Elder Nelson is listed in Who’s Who in the World, Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in Religion.

Being responsible for the membership worldwide, members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles along with other General Authorities of the church routinely visit congregations throughout the world to help teach and train its over 15 million members worldwide and consist of 29,253 congregations.

“It has been over a decade since our last visit from a member of Quorum of Twelve Apostles” said Darren Hulstine, president of the Santa Maria Stake. “We consider this an honor and look forward to the spiritual guidance the General Authorities of the church always provide us. We invite anyone interested in attending to join us, we welcome you.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally organized in a small log cabin in upstate New York in 1830. According to the National Council of Churches, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of the fastest-growing churches in the United States.

For more information, contact Jeff Lind at 805.441.7530.

— Jeff Lind represents Santa Maria LDS Stake.