Scams Targeting Seniors Next Up in Empowered Aging Series

By Kim Clark for Santa Barbara Village | April 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara will host Scams Targeting Seniors, the eighth presentation in the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series. This series takes place the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public.

The Scams Targeting Seniors presentation is 2-3:30 p.m. May 9, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Seating is limited, so reservations must be made in advance.

Vicki Johnson, senior deputy district attorney Santa Barbara County DA’s Office, will be the keynote speaker.

The California Attorney General’s Office says financial abuse of seniors is so rampant it is being called the Crime of the 21st Century. Johnson will present practical tips on how seniors can protect themselves and what to do if you or someone you know is a victim of elder financial abuse.

Johnson also will discuss current scams operating in Santa Barbara County including identity theft, telemarketing/sweepstakes scams, annuity and insurance fraud. All attendees will receive a CASE booklet (Communities Against Senior Exploitation) and a neck wallet.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of almost 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

Carol Spungen, advisory board member said: “The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities.

"We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics”

To make reservations by Monday, May 8, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 729-5038 or email [email protected]

— Kim Clark for Santa Barbara Village.

 

