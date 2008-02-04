Elderly Anteater Dies At SB Zoo

A giant anteater named Sophie, the longest-lived captive-born male anteater in U.S. Zoo history, was euthanized last week at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Misidentified at birth as a female, Sophie was born in July 1986 at the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi, and had lived at the Santa Barbara Zoo since December 1986.

Zoo officials said severe arthritis contributed to the decline in the elderly anteater’s health.

“We had observed a significant decline in his mobility and apparent comfort in recent weeks – the kind of arthritic problems you typically find in older animals,” said Alan Varsik, Director of Animal Programs and Conservation, in a statement. “But it took a significant shift in the last couple of days. The welfare of our animals is our primary concern here at the Zoo and we made the humane decision.”

Sophie’s death follows that of two other elderly animals at the zoo: African lion Kali who, at 22 years and five months, was the second oldest female lion in captivity; and Gemina, the crooked-necked giraffe, who died last month at age 21.

“Kali, Gemina, and Sophie have all led long great lives in Santa Barbara,” Varsik said. “Sophie is an animal who has connected with millions of people who have seen him over the years. A giant anteater is a very unusual looking animal, with that long nose and bushy tail, and brings out curiosity in people.”

Sophie is one of the most genetically represented anteaters in North American zoos, having sired ten offspring. He has seven living descendents, including those at the Calgary Zoo and the London Zoo, along with their offspring.

According to records kept by accredited zoos of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), there is one wild-caught anteater who may be older than Sophie, who was 21 at the time of his death. The oldest female anteater also lived at the Santa Barbara Zoo; “Grandma” lived to be 31 years old and had 15 offspring (see below for more details).

Sophie and his most recent mate Madeline, who arrived at the Zoo in December 2003 and is now nine years old, have had two offspring: a male born in September 2004 and female in May 2006. Both those offspring have been transferred to other AZA zoos as part of a cooperative breeding program.



San Marcos High Choir To Give Valentine’s Performance Saturday

Santa Barbara—In an effort to raise funds for a trip to Carnegie Hall, the San Marcos High School Madrigal Choir is giving a Valentine’s performance this weekend downtown.

The performance will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Santa Barbara Masonic Lodge No. 192, located at 16 E. Carrillo Street, between Anacapa and State streets.

Love songs of Brahm’s Liebeslieder Waltzes will be perfomed by Marilyn Gilbert, Nathan Rundlett, Vivian Vega-Rangel, and Dr. Grey Brothers.

The 26-student Madrigal Choir was one of just four high school choirs chosen nationally out of a field of 71 applicants to join in a performance of Brahm’s Requiem at Carnegie Hall in New York. The Requiem will be conducted by Dr. Craig Jessop, director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Tickets are $25, payable to SMHS Performing Arts Affiliates. Contact Marilyn Gilbert, 969-7183.

Wanted: Santa Barbara Junior High Alumni

Santa Barbara —Attention alumni of Santa Barbara Junior High School: You are wanted for a party.

The school will celebrate its 75th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, and organizers are hoping alumni will sign up for the party via this link to the school’s website.

The form on the website also allows alumni to share memories and even upload photos.