Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Elderly Cyclist Struck by Pickup in Goleta Dies of Injuries

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 26, 2016 | 9:09 p.m.

A 88-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a pickup truck Friday in Goleta has died of his injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Roman Paredes of Goleta was hit on Calle Real near San Mateo Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Daniel Gruetzmacher, 33, of Goleta, was driving a GMC 2500 truck when he struck Paredes, who was riding a three-wheel bicycle.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that Gruetzmacher took his eyes off the road, which caused him to drift into the bicycle lane, Hoover said.  

Alcohol, drugs or cell-phone use do not appear to be factors in the crash, she said. 

Following the collision, Paredes was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Hoover said.

He was taken off life support on Saturday, she added.

Once the investigation is complete, the accident report will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to determine if misdemeanor vehicular-manslaughter charges will be filed against Gruetzmacher, Hoover said.

The accident is a reminder of the dangers involved with driving distracted, Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer said.

“We have so many possible distractions in our vehicles that can cause us to look away from the roadway,” Farmer said. “As we see here with this collision, it doesn’t take much time of taking your eyes off the road before something of this nature can happen.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 