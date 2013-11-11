Elderly Driver Transported to Hospital After Hitting Pole

A 91-year-old woman was transported to the hospital Monday after she drove off the road and struck a pole in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police officers responded at 12:10 p.m. to report of a vehicle into a pole in the 1600 block of Shoreline Drive, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Police arrived and found that a white car driven by a 91-year-old woman had, for unknown reasons, veered off the road while traveling eastbound, jumping the sidewalk and then sideswiping a telephone pole and the wall of a private property, Harwood said.

He said the woman, whose name was not released, sustained superficial injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation.

