Elderly Man Dies In Possible Hit-and-Run

Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run incident that left an elderly man dead in Lompoc Wednesday morning.

The Lompoc Police Department received a call at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a man down at the intersection of College Avenue and I Street, according to a statement from the department

The victim — identified Thursday as Faustino Aguilar Ramos, 86 of Lompoc — was found on the street with injuries to his head and other extremities, and paramedics were unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his “injuries appear to be consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” the statement said.

The incident is under investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information or who was in that area around the time of the incident to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.

