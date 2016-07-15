Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Elderly Pedestrian Near Goleta

An arrest was made Friday in the case of an 88-year-old man who was critically injured the previous day when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking on a residential street near Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Miguel Gutierrez-Vargas, who was hit shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday on San Lorenzo Drive, east of San Felipe Drive, passed away later in the day at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Juan Aguilar Perez, 66, was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and hit and run causing injuries or death, Gutierrez said.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Gutierrez-Vargas was crossing the street when he was struck by what witnesses described as a maroon pickup truck, the CHP said.

However, the truck that was seized when Perez was arrested was a blue 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, the CHP said.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found Gutierrez-Vargas lying in the middle of the roadway with major injuries, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Gutierrez-Vargas was stabilized at the scene, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

He later succumbed to his injuries, Gutierrez said.

Law enforcement launched a search for the pickup, which was last seen making a right turn onto Andy Lane.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 805.477.4174.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.