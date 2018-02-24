Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Elderly Pedestrian Dies of Injuries Suffered in Downtown Santa Barbara Collision

Accident occurred on the 500 block of State Street; out-of-town driver may have been distracted by mapping device

An elderly pedestrian suffered major injuries Saturday night when he was stuck by a vehicle on the 500 block of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. He died later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | February 24, 2018

An elderly pedestrian died early Sunday of injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle the previous evening on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The victim — Gilbert William Ramirez, 90, of Santa Barbara — was crossing east to west in a mid-block crosswalk when he was struck, according police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

(Police initially said the victim was 91 years old but later corrected the age.)

"There are conflicting reports from the driver and witnesses as to whether or not the light was green or red, and whether the crosswalk sign was illuminated," said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The out-of-town driver, a 65-year-old man whose name was not released, may have been distracted by a mapping device at the time of the collision, Wagner said.

The vehicle involved was a small SUV, fire Capt. Steve Berman told Noozhawk, adding that it appeared to be heading up State Street when the accident occurred.

Ramirez suffered critical injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Berman said.

Ramirez died early Sunday at the hospital, according to his only son, Armando Ramirez.

"Dad was an avid dancer who frequented the James Joyce, The Red Piano Bar, followed by The Wildcat Lounge, in that order, where he would often be asked by the husbands if he would dance with their wives, of which he would gladly oblige," Armando Ramirez told Noozhawk.

"He wasn’t much of a drinker, and after one beer, he was pretty much done, even though many folks offered to buy him a drink," Armando Ramirez added. "He loved to tell me about his friends he would make at the Wildcat, and the folks for whom he would make his homemade salsa. He felt like a celebrity there."

State Street was shut down in the area of the accident.

The accident remained under investigation by the Police Department.

The accident remained under investigation by the Police Department.

