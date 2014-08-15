Elderly Woman Attempts Suicide at Goleta Trader Joe’s

An elderly woman attempted to kill herself Friday afternoon at the Trader Joe's market in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies, county firefighters and paramedics were called to the store at 5767 Calle Real at about 3:20 p.m., said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was found hanging in the women's restroom by a store employee, Hoover said.

She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Click here for suicide-prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

