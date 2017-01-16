Elderly Woman Dies After Being Found Unresponsive near Goleta Costco

Firefighters had to force their way into vehicle to reach the victim and attempt to revive her

Emergency personnel were called out to the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta Monday afternoon after an elderly woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the parking lot outside the Costco store, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

They had to force their way into the Lexus sedan in order to provide aid to the woman, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR in an attempt to revive the woman, who was suffering from an unknown medical condition, Zaniboni said.

However, the woman was eventually declared dead at the scene.

A sheriff’s deputy told Noozhawk no foul play was suspected.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The matter was referred to the county Coroner's Office.

