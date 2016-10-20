Elderly Woman Hospitalized After Highway 101 Crash in Goleta

An elderly woman was hospitalized Thursday night after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Fairview Avenue overpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that one vehicle rear-ended another, with one coming to rest blocking the traffic lanes.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.