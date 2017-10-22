Driver, 88, Hurt in Rollover Crash in Downtown Solvang

An 88-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries Sunday in a rollover crash in downtown Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Mission Drive at Fourth Place, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the woman’s vehicle struck a parked car and overturned, trapping her inside.

Firefighters extricated the woman through the car’s rear hatchback, and she was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her identity and details on her condition were not available.

The wreck was under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

