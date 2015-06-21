Senior Citizen Hit by Car, Dragged in Parking Lot Mishap Outside Santa Barbara Restaurant

Authorities say husband accidentally knocked down woman as they were leaving a restaurant on Upper De la Vina Street

A senior citizen ended up in the hospital Sunday evening after the woman’s husband accidentally hit her with their SUV as they were leaving a local restaurant, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of De la Vina Street, said Lee Waldron, SBFD’s fire operations division chief.

“She was not all the way in the vehicle, and he began to back up,” said Waldron, who added that the woman was knocked to the ground and dragged a few feet by the Infinity SUV.

He said the woman suffered injuries to her face and head, but they were not believed to be life-threatening.

She also received burns when hot soup she had taken from the restaurant spilled on her, he added.

The woman was taken to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, as was her husband, who may have been suffering from shock, Waldron said.

“Fortunately she was not run over and not pinned under the vehicle,” Waldron said.

The couple’s names were not released.

