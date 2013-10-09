Eleanor Gonzales of Santa Barbara, 1947-2013

Posted on October 9, 2013 | 3:21 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Eleanor Gonzales was born in Santa Barbara on Oct. 25, 1947, and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2013.

Eleanor worked as a librarian assistant at UCSB for 40 years.

She was predeceased by her father and mother, Fredrico and Beatrice Gonzales, brother Fredrico Gonzales, sister Maryann Gonzales and brother Richard Saragosa. She is survived by brother Rudy Saragosa (Joy), sister Gloria (Bill) Dunn, sister Aurora Gonzales and numerous nieces and nephews.

You are loved by many, will be missed but never forgotten.

Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Sorrows, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please give to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and the Cancer Center Foundation of Santa Barbara.