Eleanor Linton Named to Symphony Donor Services Post

Named Donor Services Associate for Santa Barbara Symphony

Eleanor Linton, a professional musician turned fundraising professional, has been appointed donor services associate for the Santa Barbara Symphony. Her new duties commenced April 4.

Linton earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Grove City College in Pennsylvania, and had been serving as a development officer for the Young America’s Foundation at the Reagan Ranch Center in Santa Barbara.

While in college she served as a student marketing fellow at Grove City College’s Center for Vision and Values and as an intern at the Hudson Institute’s Center for Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C.

Since 2002, Linton has appeared professionally as a violinist and violist across the country, performing at such venues as the White House, the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, and the Union League of Philadelphia.

“Eleanor’s considerable experience as a musician bears directly on her new role with the Santa Barbara Symphony. She is off to a very good start, and we expect big things of her as we gear up for the coming season,” said Kevin A. Marvin, Symphony executive director.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will present its final concerts of the 2016-17 season on May 13 and 14 at the Granada Theatre. Additional information on those performances, as well as the Symphony’s 2017-18 season, is available online at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.