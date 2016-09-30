Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Election 2016: How Ethno-racial Communities and Women Can Work for Social Change

By Carol Dinh | September 30, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

In collaboration with the Women’s Center and the Women, Gender and Sexual Equity Department at UCSB, the MultiCultural Center will host a talk on the upcoming Election 2016 with speaker Dr. Hahrie Han. The free lecture begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 in the MCC Lounge.

Presidential elections have always been focal points in American democracy, when people come together to elect a new president. Yet, often, these elections work for certain groups of people more than others. Election 2016 is no different.

How can ethno-racial communities and women’s groups organize to build power in the political process? This talk will discuss research and strategies around organizing for social change.

Han is the Anton Vonk associate professor of environmental politics in the UCSB Department of Political Science. She specializes in the politics of environmental and social policy, focusing on the role that civic associations play in mobilizing participation in politics and policy advocacy.

The UCSB MultiCultural Center is presents performances, artwork, lectures and films that enrich the UCSB campus and greater Santa Barbara community. In 1987, the MultiCultural Center was born out of student mobilization around the need for spaces for students of color on campus to voice their concerns, combat racism, sexism and heterosexism. For more information, visit www.mcc.sa.ucsb.edu.

Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center

 
