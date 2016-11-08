Jackson Victorious in State Senate Re-Election Bid; Limón & Cunningham Win Assembly Seats

Santa Barbara Unified School District board member Monique Limón cruised to an easy victory Tuesday over businessman Edward Fuller for the 37th District State Assembly seat.

The district includes portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and 63.9 percent of the vote went to Limón, a Democrat, according to semi-official election results.

The 35th District State Assembly race between Republican Jordan Cunningham and Democrat Dawn Ortiz-Legg had Cunningham claiming the win with 54.6 percent of the vote.

In the race for 19th Senate District, Democratic Hannah-Beth Jackson won her re-election bid against Republican businessman Colin Walch, according to election results from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Jackson had 62.4 percent of the vote in her run for a second term for the seat, which represents all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

