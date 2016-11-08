Santa Barbara County City Council Races Results Roundup

Buellton residents supported Holly Sierra as its first-ever directly elected mayor and Foster Reif won a seat in the City Council race.

Sierra, a councilwoman, and retired CHP officer Dave King ran for mayor in the city and Sierra won handily with 62.4 percent of the vote, according to semi-official elections results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Councilman Leo Elovitz, city planning commissioner Foster Reif and systems analyst Marcilo Sarquilla ran for the one council seat and Reif won with 49.6 percent of the vote.

Seven cities selected council members Tuesday night and the other early results are below:

Carpinteria

Councilmen Fred Shaw and Wade Nomura successfully ran to keep their council seats, challenged by retired resident Bob Franco. In semi-official election results, Shaw and Nomura each won 40 percent of the vote.

Guadalupe

John Lizalde was re-elected to mayor after running unopposed and city clerk Joice Earleen Raguz was also re-elected.

Three candidates are running for two seats in a contested race: college counselor Antonio Ramirez, sales manager Martin Murguia, and Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba, who is running for re-election.

Ramirez and Rubalcaba won seats, with 44.7 and 30.3 percent of the vote, according to the Elections Office.

Solvang

Mayor Jim Richardson ran for re-election unopposed and a field of four ran for two council seats: Councilman Hans Duus, securities compliance analyst Karen Waite, planning manager Brian Baca and technology business owner Ryan Toussaint.

In semi-official results, Toussaint came in first with 30.8 percent of the vote and Duus came in second with 29.2 percent of the vote, both earning seats. Waite was only 12 votes behind Duus, leaving open the possibility she could win a seat after results are finalized.

Goleta

Five people ran for two City Council seats in Goleta, where voters were also asked whether the city should start directly electing a mayor.

Appointed Councilman Tony Vallejo ran for re-election in a field of five also including public finance professor Stuart Kasdin, academic policy analyst and planning commissioner Kyle Richards, small businessman Aaron Swaney and real estate broker Dave Haws.

Kasdin and Richards won the most votes.

Santa Maria

Mayor Alice Patino easily won re-election against challenger Will Smith ran for mayor in Santa Maria while a field of six ran for City Council.

Michael Moats and Mike Cordero were at the top of the field for the two seats in semi-official election results.

Lompoc

​​Mayor Bob Lingl and former mayor John Linn faced off for the post, and three people ran for the two available council seats.

Lingl won re-election and Jenelle Osborne led the field in the council race, according to semi-official election results.

