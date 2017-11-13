Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:47 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Election-Day Ballots Counted; Turnout Surpasses 50%

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 13, 2017 | 9:56 p.m.

More than half of registered voters cast ballots in last week's Santa Barbara City Council election, the best turnout in the decade since the city began running its own elections.

The turnout in 2009, the last time there was an open mayor’s race, was 49.6 percent. This year, it was 50.6 percent.

All the votes that were mailed in on Election Day have been counted and the order of some of the finishers — though not the winners — has changed.

Former Deckers CEO Angel Martinez dropped from third place to fourth in the mayor’s race, trading positions with Hal Conklin.

After the election-day ballots were tallied, he dropped to fourth place, behind winner Cathy Murillo and Frank Hotchkiss and Conklin. Harwood “Bendy” White placed fifth.

Here’s the final order:

» Murillo, 6,881 votes, 28.4 percent.

» Hotchkiss, 5,025 votes, 20.7 percent.

» Conklin, 4,891 votes, 20.2 percent.

» Martinez, 4,779 votes, 19.7 percent.

» White, 2,674 votes, 11 percent..

The Santa Barbara City Council District 4 results were:

» Kristen Sneddon (W) 3,236 votes, 51.4 percent.

» Jay Higgins, 2,264 votes, 36 percent.

» Jim Scafide, 795 votes, 12.6 percent.

District 5:

» Eric Friedman (W), 2,700 votes, 56.3 percent.

» Warner McGrew, 2,098 votes, 43.7 percent.

District 6:

» Gregg Hart (W), 1,815 votes, 55 percent.

» Jack Ucciferri, 954 votes, 29.2 percent.

» Aaron Solis, 502 votes, 15.3 percent.

Measure C:

Yes:13,501, 56.1 percent

No: 10,558, 43.9 percent

About 250 provisional ballots and 520 ballots from voters who did not sign their ballots still need to be counted.

Under State law, voters who returned ballots unsigned have until Wednesday, Nov. 15, to sign their ballots. These individuals have been contacted.

The city plans to certify the election on Nov. 21.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 