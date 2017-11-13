Santa Barbara Election-Day Ballots Counted; Turnout Surpasses 50%

More than half of registered voters cast ballots in last week's Santa Barbara City Council election, the best turnout in the decade since the city began running its own elections.

The turnout in 2009, the last time there was an open mayor’s race, was 49.6 percent. This year, it was 50.6 percent.

All the votes that were mailed in on Election Day have been counted and the order of some of the finishers — though not the winners — has changed.

Former Deckers CEO Angel Martinez dropped from third place to fourth in the mayor’s race, trading positions with Hal Conklin.

After the election-day ballots were tallied, he dropped to fourth place, behind winner Cathy Murillo and Frank Hotchkiss and Conklin. Harwood “Bendy” White placed fifth.

Here’s the final order:

» Murillo, 6,881 votes, 28.4 percent.

» Hotchkiss, 5,025 votes, 20.7 percent.

» Conklin, 4,891 votes, 20.2 percent.

» Martinez, 4,779 votes, 19.7 percent.

» White, 2,674 votes, 11 percent..

The Santa Barbara City Council District 4 results were:

» Kristen Sneddon (W) 3,236 votes, 51.4 percent.

» Jay Higgins, 2,264 votes, 36 percent.

» Jim Scafide, 795 votes, 12.6 percent.

District 5:

» Eric Friedman (W), 2,700 votes, 56.3 percent.

» Warner McGrew, 2,098 votes, 43.7 percent.

District 6:

» Gregg Hart (W), 1,815 votes, 55 percent.

» Jack Ucciferri, 954 votes, 29.2 percent.

» Aaron Solis, 502 votes, 15.3 percent.

Measure C:

Yes:13,501, 56.1 percent

No: 10,558, 43.9 percent

About 250 provisional ballots and 520 ballots from voters who did not sign their ballots still need to be counted.

Under State law, voters who returned ballots unsigned have until Wednesday, Nov. 15, to sign their ballots. These individuals have been contacted.

The city plans to certify the election on Nov. 21.

