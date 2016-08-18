With Election Filing Period Over, Candidate Slates Are Set Up and Down Santa Barbara County

Several cities and numerous special districts have seats up for grabs in November

Santa Barbara County residents have plenty of people to vote for come the Nov. 8 general election.

While no one from the Santa Barbara City Council will be on the ballot this year, some of their counterparts in every other city will be.

In Santa Maria, Mayor Alice Patino will face off against Will Smith, a former school district board member, and six candidates are running for two open council slots after the filing period deadline was extended to Wednesday.

In Lompoc, a current and former mayor will repeat their battle for the city’s top elected office, while three residents will compete for two seats on the City Council.

The filing period was also extended in Goleta after Mayor Jim Farr’s announcement not to run for re-election; resident Dave Haws, has subsequently thrown his hat into the ring alongside Councilman Tony Vallejo and three others for the two contested seats.

Isla Vista will also be voting on whether to form a community services district after a long push for self-governance.​

Click here for more information on the races in Santa Maria, Goleta and Lompoc.

The following cities, community services districts, school districts and other special districts are also holding elections:

Buellton

Councilwoman Holly Sierra and Dave King are running to be the next mayor, a post currently held by Ed Andrisek.

Foster Reif, Marcilo Sarquilla and Councilman Leo Elovitz are running for the one open City Council seat.

Solvang

Jim Richardson is running for re-election as mayor, and the seats of Hans Duus, who is running, and Edwin Skytt, who is not running, are up for grabs.

Looking to secure a spot on Solvang’s council are Karen Waite, a securities compliance analyst; Brian Baca, a planning manager; and Ryan Toussaint, a technology business owner whose papers were only just received by the county, according to the city.

Carpinteria

Vice Mayor Fred Shaw and Councilman Wade Nomura are up for re-election, and joining the two in the race is Bob Franco.

Guadalupe

Mayor John Lizalde is the only one running for his seat, though the council seats held by Jerry Beatty and Gina Rubalcaba will be contested by Rubalcaba, college counselor Antonio Ramirez and sales representative Martin Murguia.

Santa Ynez Community Services District

Four individuals are running for three board of director seats: incumbents Barry Marks, Frank Mueller and Carl Maler, and community activist Karen Jones, who ran unsuccessfully for Third District Supervisor in the June primary election.

Vandenberg Village Community Services District

Four individuals are running for three board of director seats: incumbents Robert Wyckoff, Dan Redmon and Christopher Brooks, and federal contract administrator Robert Bumpass

Santa Barbara Community College District

Though only the incumbents are running, the current terms of three board of trustees seats are up: Area 2 in Goleta, currently held by Marianne Kugler; Area 3 in Santa Barbara, held by Veronica Gallardo; and Area 4 in Santa Barbara, held by Craig Nielsen.

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Running for the seats of outgoing incumbents Gayle Eidelson, Pedro Paz and H. Edward Heron are Jackie Reid, an educator and board president of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation; Wendy Sims-Moten, the business and HR manager at First 5 Santa Barbara County; and Laura Capps, the daughter of Congresswoman Lois Capps, who was a Bill Clinton speechwriter, among other jobs.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Four are running for the two seats held by Jack Garvin and Amy Lopez: the incumbents, school administrator Gabriel Morales and educator Rose Ballestero.

Goleta Union School District

Susan Epstein and business owner Sholeh Jahangir are running for the two seats held by Epstein and Yvonne Degraw.

Santa Maria–Bonita School District

Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores is the only person running for her short-term seat, while retail manager Raymond Acosta is running against the incumbents for the three seats held by John Hollinshead, Linda Cordero and Jo Ann Oliver.

Goleta Water District

Incumbents Richard Merrifield, Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen are running for re-election for their three seats, along with Jean Blois, a former Goleta mayor and councilwoman, and Robert Geis, a former county auditor-controller.

Montecito Water District

Two seats, held by Charles Newman and Jan Abel, are up for election. Joining Newman in the race are Thomas Mosby and businessmen Floyd Wicks and Tobe Plough.

A considerable majority of the seats up for grabs on special district boards have four-year terms. Below are the number of seats facing election in other special districts:

