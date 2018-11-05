Election Notebook: Candidates Ready to Party

While many people across the state and country will be glued to TVs watching the outcome of the midterm elections, the South Coast has its own share of contests with drama and political buzz.

First, the parties.

Endorsed Santa Barbara County Democratic Party candidates will gather at Viva Modern Mexican Restaurant.

Among those holding potential victory parties at the restaurant are Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; Assemblywoman Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara; Darcél Elliott, candidate for the Santa Barbara City College board of trustees, Area 5; and Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education candidates Ismael Paredes Ulloa and Rose Muñoz.

A few blocks away, school board candidates Kate Ford and Mark Alvarado plan to celebrate at Jill's Place.

Bonnie Raisin and Jill Rivera, both endorsed by the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, will be at the Flightline Restaurant, formerly the High Sierra Grill, in Goleta.

In Goleta, mayoral candidate Paula Perotte will hold her election party at Vicenta's Mexican Cuisine, the former site of Holdren's and Pascucci's, in Goleta.

Her opponent, Michael T. Bennett, plans to watch the results from his home in Goleta.

Republican congressional candidate Justin Fareed will be gathering with his supporters at the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt.

The parties generally are by invitation only.

Goleta Mayor's race

Speaking of Goleta, the race to become the city's first elected mayor could come down to the wire.

Bennett has received a sudden influx of cash contributions from business and developer interests. Bennett received $2,000 on Oct. 29 from Camino Real LLC and raised more than $75,000.

And it shows.

Bennett's signs are more visible in Goleta than those pesky Lime and Bird motorized scooters that seem to be on every corner in town. Bennett has a big display sign on the corner of a vacant lot near the Ice in Pardise rink, and also at the entrances to the Camino Real Marketplace, among others.

Bennett had his knee replaced a few months ago, so isn't walking door-to-door to himself, but says he dispatched legions of volunteers to walk on his behalf. He knows what he is up against.

His opponent, Paula Perotte, is backed by the Democratic Party and therefore benefits from a strong infrastructure and wide net of volunteers who spent the weekend calling, knocking and talking in support of her, as they do for all the Democratic candidates up and down the ticket.

Perotte's team says they are running a different campaign, less focused on signs and media buys and instead engaging voters. Perotte has raised about $44,000.

Signs don't win elections, they say.

Err Jordan?

Meanwhile, Jordan Cunningham, who is running for the 35th Assembly District, made his presence known on Sunday, hanging flyers on hundreds of doorknobs in Isla Vista. Just one problem; The 35th District covers San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Guadalup and Lompoc, and not Isla Vista. Maybe he is just getting a jumpstart in case his district gets redrawn.

Cunningham is running against Bill Ostrander.

Measures B and C

In Santa Barbara, even though we already have district elections, voters must formally amend the city charter to approve the change.

Measure C asks: "Shall the City Charter be amended to reflect the City’s court-ordered switch to district elections, with six council districts and the mayor elected citywide, and including new special election requirements for council and mayoral vacancies?"

Since district elections were approved in 2015, Jason Dominguez, Cathy Murillo, Eric Friedman, Kristen Sneddon and Oscar Gutierrez have been elected to the City Council.

If voters don't approve district elections, the whole idea of the new system could be open to a legal challenge.

The other ballot item, Measure B, asks voters if they want to move from odd-year to even-year elections.

You may have noticed that there are no council contests on the Nov. 6 ballot, but that could all change soon. If voters approve Measure B, elections would move to even years, when there is greater voter turnout.

People tend to vote in greater numbers during midterm and presidential elections, over odd-year elections.

One benefit of odd-year elections is that Santa Barbara City Council races don't get lost on the ballot, and campaigners can speak directly to voters with fewer ballot distractions. The downside is voter turnout drops in odd years.

Measures G and H

Also on the ballot for Santa Barbara County voters are Measures G and H.

Both measures would change the way supervisorial districts are drawn, but with different criteria

Measure G was co-signed by Santa Barbara County supervisors Das Williams and Peter Adam.

Williams initiated the measure in response to Measure H, proposed by a group called Reason in Government.

If both measures pass, the one with the most votes wins.

If neither passes with 50.1 percent of the vote, then the supervisors will continue to draw the districts.

