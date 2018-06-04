Election Notebook: District 3 Westside, Auditor-Controller Contests Expected to Be Close

Heading into Election Day, Oscar Gutierrez leads Michael Vidal in the District 3 Santa Barbara City Council fundraising race.

The battle for power on the Westside pits Gutierrez, a videographer who has been widely embraced by Mayor Cathy Murillo and the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, against Vidal, a financial planner and Democrat, largely supported by business and real estate interests.

It’s the second time voters on the Westside will go to the polls to choose their representative. The city, under financial pressure from a lawsuit, moved to district elections in 2015. In the first election, Murillo was re-elected, raking in more than 900 votes.

That race was largely a two-person battle, between Murillo and Sharon Byrne, so with four candidates in the race, all eyes are on the contest to see what the voter turnout is.

Political insiders expect that someone could win with as few as 500 votes.

One thing is clear: Residents on the Westside have been approached by more candidates than in any previous election.

Vidal started campaigning in January, and says he has knocked on every registered voter’s door at least twice. He also has about one dozen volunteers who are walking on his behalf.

Gutierrez has also been walking in recent weeks, although he admits not as much as Vidal since Gutierrez holds multiple jobs, making a daily trek difficult.

Gutierrez, however, does have Murillo walking frequently on his behalf, as well as legions of Democratic party soldiers who are working hard to get him elected.

Gutierrez has raised $27,000 in his campaign for the seat. Vidal, with a much smaller network and infrastructure, has raised $23,000. Both candidates have hit Facebook hard, gearing their messages, as much as possible, to Westside residents.

The outcome of the race will have huge repercussions at City Hall and beyond.

The council has been working since January with only six members, after Murillo was elected from her Westside seat to the mayor’s spot.

The winner of the race will be the swing vote on the council. Gutierrez would fall in Murillo’s camp, along with councilmen Eric Friedman and Gregg Hart; Vidal has been endorsed by Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon and Councilman Jason Dominguez.

The final council member, Randy Rowse, has endorsed Vidal, but has proved to be an unpredictable hand. Most recently he has sided with the Murillo camp on votes.

Outside of City Hall, a Gutierrez victory would strengthen the Democratic Party’s reputation as a kingmaker in local elections, but a loss would erode that perception, and give lift to Democrats who have not been endorsed by the party, such as Sneddon and Dominguez, who both won election, not only without the party’s support, but with party activists fighting to defeat them.

“I feel very confident about winning this race,” Gutierrez said. “I have been getting supportive responses at the doors and on the phone from Westside voters.”

Vidal said he plans to spend Election Day doing what he has be doing since early January. Vidal said he has walked hundreds of miles in the district and talked to thousands of voters.

“I am going to continue meeting as many people as possible,” Vidal said on Monday

Also in the race are Santa Barbara City College student Elizabeth Hunter and Ken Rivas.

Although neither has filed the forms to raise money for the seat, Hunter has signs posted in the public right of way on the Westside, and Rivas bought a $3,000 commercial on KEYT television.

On election night, Gutierrez will be with other Democratic Party candidates at State Street’s Casablanca restaurant. Vidal plans to spend the evening at The Santa Barbara Fishouse.

In the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s race, incumbent Bill Brown plans to celebrate at Flightline / High Sierra, near the Santa Barbara Airport.

Challenger Lt. Brian Olmstead will spend the evening at Figueroa Mountain Brewery in Buellton. Lt. Eddie Hsueh plans to spend the evening with the Democrats at Casa Blanca.

Political observers believe Brown will skate to re-election, possibly even winning more than 50 percent of the vote, which would avoid a November run-off.

Brown has raised $246.000, more than double the total for Olmstead, who has raised $118,000, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. Hsueh has raised $8,500.

In the Santa Barbara County auditor-controller’s race, Betsy Schaffer is competing against Jen Christensen.

Schaffer also plans to attend the Democratic Party’s event at Casa Blanca.

Christensen said she is not planning a party on election night.

Insiders believe the contest will be close.

Christensen has name recognition from previous attempts at public office, and Schaffer has been backed vigorously by the Democratic Party.

Schaffer has raised $23,000 for her campaign. Christensen has raised $46,000.

