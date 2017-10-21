Santa Barbara Election Notebook: Measure C Explainer Video, Social Media and Mayoral Candidates

Tom Widroe, president of City Watch, has put together a video with his young daughter, Reagan, urging voters to reject Measure C.

The Santa Barbara City Council put the measure on the ballot. If passed it would raise the sales tax from 7.75 percent to 8.75 percent and generate $22 million annually.

| Election 2017 | Complete Series Index |

Widroe, a Buellton resident, who lived in Santa Barbara for 20 years, launched City Watch in 2015, to serve as a taxpayer advocate. The video points out the opposition argument to Measure C -- it’s a general tax, meaning it is supposed to get spent on infrastructure but could technically be spent on anything; has no sunset clause, and is a regressive tax, which means it hurts the poorest people the most.

“The money could be spent on anything, including pensions, benefits, or even to pay off lawsuits against the city,” Widroe says in the video, as stacks of hundred dollar bills fall from the sky.

His daughter, 9, shares the script with him in the video: “Vote no on Measure C,” she says.

The explainer video, posted on You Tube, is rare for Santa Barbara politics. The message is clear and simple with text on the screen for the visual learners.

Nearly all of the mayoral and City Council candidates support the measure. Candidate Frank Hotchkiss adamantly opposes the tax increase while District 4 candidate Jay Higgins says the measure should have had some accountability controls to make sure that it gets spent on infrastructure on not other city council pet projects. The pro-Measure C backers, led by consultant Mary Rose, have raised $40,000 on their campaign; The Measure C opponents, less than $1,000.

Social Media

Mayoral candidate Angel Martinez continues to blitz Facebook with social media ads. Martinez’s social media campaign is probably the largest and most expensive in City Council history. While Cathy Murillo and her legions of volunteers are walking precincts, Martinez is noticeably trying to appeal to millennials and others who spend a lot of time on Facebook to line up votes.

“Social media is extremely important,” said Brian Robinson, a partner with Terrain Consulting and one of the main strategists behind Martinez’s campaign. “Angel’s message is very compelling and social media is a perfect platform for him to meet and engage voters in a meaningful way beyond traditional door knocking.”

In addition to three separate video spots, Martinez on Saturday posted photos of himself as a toddler in Cuba.

“I grew up on welfare-provided tubs of what they said was "real" cheese and peanut butter, and I was thankful,” Martinez writes. “I realized what freedom really meant at an early age especially while my family was under rule in Cuba. America gave me plenty of opportunities, first through public education, and then through amazing mentors and caring people who embraced me throughout my career.”

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Cathy Murillo posted on Saturday that she received the endorsement of union and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. Murillo also has a strong presence on social media.

“As your mayor, I will take the lead on job creation, public safety and affordable housing and in this changing retail world, I will pursue thoughtful innovation to revive downtown,” Murillo says her most recent video posted on Facebook

Mayoral candidate Frank Hotchkiss also has a video spot on his Facebook page, where he doesn’t talk but a voice over explains that he is the only candidate against Measure C and that opposes sanctuary cities for illegal immigrant felons. The ad also states that he saved the State Street Christmas tree and as a council member reduced aggressive panhandling and put more cops on the street.

Mayoral candidates Hal Conklin and Harwood White have less of a social media presence.

Conklin’s post on on Oct. 19 asks whether Santa Barbara prepared for a natural disaster.

“I’ve come up with a ten-point plan to help prepare our city for a disaster. We need to work with the entire community – the City Council, Police and Fire commands, the Public Works team, business and non-profit sectors, churches and schools, community associations, and residents.”

White, however, has a strong ad featuring Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. Most of the ad features Schneider, who was elected twice to the City Council, and then twice to the mayor’s seat. Schneider must step down because of term limits. Clearly White believes that Schneider brings stature to his campaign.

“Hello, I am mayor Helene Schneider. I need a moment of your time to talk about some very real issues facing Santa Barbara . . .” Schneider says. White doesn’t come onto the screen until the last seven seconds of the 30-second spot.”

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 23. The vote-by-mail ballot election is Nov. 7.

| Election 2017 | Complete Series Index |

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.