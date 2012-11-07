Obama Cruises Past Romney in Santa Barbara County

President Barack Obama may have narrowly won re-election nationally, but he was the clear victor in ballots cast in Santa Barbara County.

With 100 percent of the local ballots counted early Wednesday, Obama coasted with 56.73 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Mitt Romney’s 40.31 percent. More than 20,000 votes separated the pair in the county.

Nationally, Obama was the clear victor in the Electoral College, with 303 votes to Romney’s 206. A total of 270 votes is necessary to win.

The popular vote was much closer, however, with 58,012,747 votes for Obama early Wednesday and 56,049,302 votes for Romney — a difference of 2 percentage points.

