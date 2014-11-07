Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Election Results Unchanged with 12,000 More Ballots Counted in Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 7, 2014 | 6:04 p.m.

Tuesday's election is now officially in the books, and Santa Barbara County tallied another 12,000 ballots by the end of the week, but the new additions didn't change much from the initial race outcomes.

As of Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office still had 31,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots to process, but it made a dent in that pile by the end of Friday.

There were 96,760 ballots counted by Friday, 12,000 more than election night totals, which bumps the turnout to 49 percent of registered voters for the mid-term elections this year. 

Some of the bigger races included Rep. Lois Capps, a 16-year Congressional incumbent, who defeated her Republican challenger, Chris Mitchum.

With Friday's updates, Capps was 4,116 votes ahead of Mitchum, with 51.2 percent of the vote. 

Assemblyman Das Williams, who represents the 37th district in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, brought in 57.6 percent of the votes in his district, according to the updated numbers.

Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian of the 35th District, in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, had 62.9 percent of the vote as of Friday. 

No local results changed with the new batch of ballots counted.  

