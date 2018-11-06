County Voters Weigh in on Redistricting, Santa Barbara Supports Changing to Even-Year City Elections

Roundup of early results for local ballot measures including a pay raise for the Goleta City Council, sales taxes, cannabis business taxes and school bonds

The redistricting measure put on the Santa Barbara County ballot by the Board of Supervisors was passing in early election results, while the other one had much less support.

Both redistricting measures would create an independent redistricting commission to draw boundaries for the five-member Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, but the measures differ in who would be eligible to serve on the commission and how they would draw the boundaries.

Measure H is an initiative placed on the ballot after the group of people behind it collected enough signatures, while Measure G was created and approved by members of the Board of Supervisors in response to the initiative.

Measure H had 31.8 percent approval, and 68.2 percent of voters saying no, as of 8:30 p.m., according to the County Elections Office.

Measure G had 51.5 percent approval, and 48.5 percent opposed.

Both proposed measures would require commission members to be residents and registered voters in the county, and differ on several other requirements.

Measure H creates a five-member commission, with one person from each district, and Measure G creates an 11-member commission, with the first five selected in a random drawing (one from each district) and the rest appointed by the first group.

If both measures pass, the one with the highest votes wins, and if both fail, the process won’t change from the current system, in which elected supervisors draw the district boundaries.

Santa Barbara decides whether to switch to even-year elections

In early election night results, city of Santa Barbara voters were supporting the proposal to switch to even-year elections.

Santa Barbara is the only city in the county to hold odd-year elections for its City Council members and turnout in those odd years has been “at least 25 percent less than the average voter turnout in the city for the previous four statewide general elections,” according to City Attorney Ariel Calonne’s analysis.

As of 8:30 p.m., vote-by-mail ballot tallies from the County Elections Office showed 71.5 percent of voters saying yes to the change, and 28.5 percent saying no.

If a majority of voters approve the change, one set of council members will serve a longer, five-year term to bridge the gap between an odd-year and even-year election.

The other city measure asked voters whether to put the switch to district elections in the City Charter. By-district elections are already happening, and the court order that made the change from at-large elections is binding for the city, whether or not district elections are a charter amendment, according to Calonne.

Early results showed 75.8 percent of voters in approval of the measure, and 24.2 percent opposed.

Measure C would, if approved, require the city to hold special elections to fill council vacancies, rather than appointing replacements.

Big pay raise for Goleta's City Council

Goleta City Council members currently receive a stipend of $7,020 a year to serve on the governing body, but Measure W would significantly increase that.

Voters were supporting the measure, according to early results Tuesday night, with 62.4 percent approval as of 8:30 p.m.

The proposal would pay the four council members 75 percent of the nonfamily household median income for the city (which in 2016 was estimated to be $81,389) and pay the mayor 90 percent of the median income, starting in 2020.

Council members are also eligible to receive medical, dental and vision insurance coverage through the city.

The city’s Public Engagement Commission, which supported the measure, said the low pay could be a barrier to entry for some people who would otherwise be interested in running for City Council.

Sales taxes, cannabis taxes, school bonds and more

Other local measures on Tuesday’s ballot include sales tax increases, cannabis business taxes, and school district bond measures and parcel taxes.

The sales tax increases and cannabis business tax measures require majority approval to pass.

Santa Maria's Measure U sales tax increase, had 70.9 percent approval in early results, according to the County Elections Office.

Measure U would extend and increase the previously-approved quarter-percent sales tax, boosting it to 1 percent to raise money for governmental services.

If approved, Santa Maria’s sales tax would become 8.75 percent, similar to other cities including Santa Barbara, and the increase is expected to raise $18 million for the city.

The original Measure U passed in 2012 with 63.95 percent approval, and would remain in place until 2021.

Goleta's Measure Z, a cannabis business tax, had 83.3 percent approval in early results.

Carpinteria's Measure X, a 1.5-percent sales tax, had 55.6 percent approval in early results.

The cannabis tax Measure D in Lompoc had 76.8 percent approval in early results.

Solvang's Measure F cannabis tax had 80.5 approval in early results.

The Allan Hancock College Measure Y, which asked voters to approve $75 million in bonds, was failing in early results, with 43.8 percent approval as of 8:30 p.m.

Measure Y requires 55 percent approval from voters in the district to pass. The community college district includes the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys.

Since the community college district will cancel $34 million in unspent funds from Measure I, which was approved in 2006, the 2018 bond would allocate $41 million in new money for a fine arts complex and other improvements to the campus.

Buellton Union School District's Measure A parcel tax would levy a tax of $99 per parcel per year for eight years, and would raise an estimated $250,000 per year for restoring music programs, enhancing science, technology, engineering, math and arts, and maintaining small class sizes, according to the dsitrict. It needs two-thirds approval to pass. As of 8:30 p.m., it had 61.55 percent approval.

For the third time in two years, the Lompoc Unified School District has asked voters to back a bond with Measure E, to sell $79 million in bonds for a list of repairs and modernization projects.

Measure E requires 55 percent voter approval to pass and early results had the bond failing, with 47.6 percent approval as of 8:30 p.m. Previous bond measure attemps in June and in 2016 were rejected by voters.

While Measure E drew support from the community, it also faced significant opposition with signs from both sides populating the Lompoc Valley.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.